Mohave 911 | September 4, 2017

Recovered Vehicle, Property

On Aug. 25, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Roger Freeman, 42, of Hackberry on a felony warrant for theft of means of transportation, theft and criminal damage issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, an investigation began July 24 when a 65-year-old man told deputies that Freeman worked for him for more than a year and cut wires to air conditioning units, damaged a trailer on his property in the 4200 block of North Glen Road and stole an semi-truck, two trailers and assorted tools valued at about $12,000.

Deputies attempted to locate Freeman and the reported stolen vehicle without success. Eventually an arrest warrant was granted and on Aug. 25, deputies contacted Freeman at a home in the 9900 block of El Norte in Hackberry. Freeman reportedly told deputies the truck was his because the victim said it was payment toward Freeman’s work. Freeman also said he had a document stating that he could have the truck, but he didn’t know where it was located.

Freeman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The semi-truck with stolen property inside was towed from the scene.

Aggravated Assault, Prescription Only Drugs

On Aug. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Casey Curtis Damuth, 33, of Kingman for aggravated assault – impeding breathing per domestic violence, a felony, and possession of prescription only drugs, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, an investigation began Aug. 22 when deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in the 4100 block of North Arizona Street.

A 56-year-old woman said told deputies that Damuth, her son, assaulted her after she told him not to take her husband’s pain pills. She said she repeatedly told Damuth to leave her house when Damuth allegedly put her in a choke hold, threw her to the ground and put his forearm to the front of her throat. The woman said she scratched and hit Damuth until she lost her breath because of his forearm on her throat. The woman said Damuth left after he slammed her head in the ground. Deputies noticed bruises and scratches on the woman’s neck.

Deputies attempted to locate Damuth without success, but on Aug. 27, deputies contacted Damuth at a home in the 2000 block of Suffock Avenue. Damuth said that his mother got upset because he had been drinking and that she grabbed his arm and scratched his face. He said they fell to the ground and he tried to restrain his mother by placing his forearm on her neck.

A search of Damuth allegedly revealed an unlabeled prescription bottle containing prescription-only drugs. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Theft of Means of Transportation, Trafficking in Stolen Property

On Aug. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Heather Jo-Ann Hardy, 27, of Kingman for theft of means of transportation and trafficking in stolen property, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, an investigations began Aug. 26 when a 29-year-old man reported his Chevy 2500 truck stolen July 17 from a home in the 2300 block of McVicar Avenue.

The man told deputies that he recently got his truck back, but some of his property was missing. He said that he was out of town and when he returned, a friend told him his truck was stolen. His friends located the truck in the 2700 block of McVicar Avenue and talked to a man at the home who said he purchased the vehicle from Hardy, a neighbor, and thought the title was in her name. The man returned the vehicle to the owner, who said a diamond plate tool box, 55-gallon fish tank, cloths and the license plate were missing.

Hardy was not home when deputies tried to contact her, but found her Aug. 27 at the McVicar Avenue home. Hardy reportedly told deputies that she found the truck in the alleyway in July and pushed it in the yard next door to her place. She also said she filed for an abandoned vehicle title with the Motor Vehicle Department, but she couldn’t find the paperwork and sold the truck to a neighbor a few doors down. Deputies asked about the missing items to which Hardy reportedly told them the items were already gone when she found the truck.

She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Introduction of Contraband, Drugs

On Aug. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the Mohave County jail regarding drugs.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted a detention officer at the Mohave County jail regarding inmate Chyla Lee Grimes, 24, of Kingman, who was allegedly in possession of drugs.

The detention officer reported that a silver vial fell out of Grimes pants when she was changing from street clothes into jail attire. The officer also found a small plastic bag inside the vial. Deputies removed the plastic bag that contained a white crystal substance which reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies charged Grimes with brining prohibited articles into the jail and possession of dangerous drugs, felonies.

Narcotic Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant Arrest

On Aug. 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stevey Lynn Nichols, 22, of Kingman for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony, along with a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Nichols during a traffic stop in the area of Marshall Drive and Packard Avenue. A records check showed her to have an active warrant and a search of her purse allegedly revealed a pipe with burnt residue.

She was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail and while being processed, heroin was reportedly found in tinfoil hidden in her bra.

She was also booked on possession of narcotic drugs, a felony.

Weapons Offense

On Aug. 30, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Dean Yost, 37, of Kingman for possession of weapon by a prohibited person, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, Deputies observed a man walking in the middle of the road on Melody Street near Neal Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. They contacted the man which they recognized as Yost from prior contacts. He said he was walking to his friend’s house. Deputies asked about him having anything illegal on him to which Yost denied but reportedly said he did have a gun. Deputies retrieved a .22 pistol which had a round in the chamber.

Deputies knew Yost had been arrested for multiple felony charges and a criminal history check confirmed Yost had been convicted on a felony charge, thereby making it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.

He was taken into custody without incident booked into the Mohave County jail.

Aggravated Assault

On Aug. 29, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mallam John Prior, 58, of Kingman on two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felonies, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in the 3100 block of Hearne Avenue. Deputies arrived and contacted a 42-year-old woman who said Prior, her husband, wouldn’t give her cellphone back so she could leave the house.

Deputies talked to Prior, who then allegedly refused to provide his identification and sit down. He was asked numerous times to sit down but he continued to refuse. As deputies attempted to detain Prior, he became combative and shoved backwards, causing himself and both deputies to be pushed.

Deputies further restrained Prior while he continued to resist. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.