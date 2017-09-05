Arizona revamped defense, seeks to comeback from dismal 2016 season

TUCSON (AP) – Arizona has revamped its defense with a host of new players in an attempt to shore up the side of the ball that has always held the Wildcats back. The new players are talented, but inexperienced.

"I wish we had a preseason or exhibition game to better see our problems and know what we have as far as problems go," coach Rich Rodriguez said.

Arizona is looking to bounce back from a dismal 2016 season that included an eight-game losing streak that matched the longest in the 117-year history of the program. The 3-9 finish, sparked in part by a second straight season of major injuries, was the Wildcats' first losing record in five seasons under Rodriguez and a big fall from the 10-win season in 2014.