AZGFD accepting paper applications for fall hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced that they are now accepting paper applications for the spring 2018 hunts.

This includes javelina, turkey, bison and a new hunt called the Raptor Capture hunt.

To see what units are open and how many tags are being offered, go to www.azgfd.gov/draw.

To apply, you must have a valid Arizona hunting license and you will be required to submit a check or money order for the fees for each species applied for. Applications can be dropped off at any department regional office or can be mailed to AZGFD, ATTN Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020 Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052.

The department noted that online applications will be accepted starting in mid-September.

Regulation books are expected to be available at license dealers and at regional offices within a week or two.

The deadline to apply for spring 2018 tags is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Deadline to apply for the Raptor Capture hunt is March 13.

For more information, contact the Region 3 office at 928-692-7700. The office is located at 5325 N. Stockton Hill Road.