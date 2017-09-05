Horoscope | September 5, 2017

Birthdays: Rose McGowan, 44; Dweezil Zappa, 48; Michael Keaton, 66; Raquel Welch, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Double-check every piece of information you acquire. Confusion is likely to set in due to misinformation or making assumptions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Combine a little charm with team spirit and you will be able to get the help you need to reach your goals. Be honest regarding your motives or someone is likely to leak your true agenda, making you look bad.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Handle requests with caution. Someone may try to trick you into taking on more responsibility than you are ready to handle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel obligated to follow the crowd. Use your imagination and you’ll discover a host of new ways to improve your home environment and your relationships with someone you deal with each day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can be passionate about doing something, but if you let your emotions take over and your imagination run wild, you are apt to make a mistake you’ll later regret.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Remain calm and stay focused. Don’t expect others to do things your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal gains will be yours if you adjust your lifestyle to ensure you get optimum return on your dollar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust your instincts and use your imagination. Make unique adjustments to the way you live or how you do your job.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Truth, honesty and fair play will be necessary if you want to solve any pending problems you have with a friend, relative or peer. Listen, take notes and document what has happened.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for unique solutions to any contractual negotiations or settlements you are facing. The effort you put in will help you block someone trying to take advantage of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t believe everything you hear. Divulging a secret will be counterproductive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t fool yourself into believing something that isn’t true. Let the chips fall where they may and do your best to acknowledge your contributions to any problem that may surface.