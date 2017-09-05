Letter | Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, massive disaster.

I watched the general who was so pivotal in Katrina being asked about what is happening, and he was less than complimentary. He said the state and federal response was a mess, and the truth will be known when those flooded houses are searched and we get a total death count. The governor of Texas ought to have ordered an evacuation in the path of the storm. Much ado was made of the mayor of Houston not doing so, but a mayor can only order city evacuation. He cannot order state or federal four-lane highway pattern changes one-way away from the storm.

Only a governor can activate the national guard, ask for FEMA assistance, ask for the 5th Army to be called in to supplement the overwhelmed state guard.

When a state is depending on citizen volunteers from other states one is not using all available resources. This governor will be found lacking in post-hurricane analysis.

The Trump photo op congratulating all his underlings, but not seeing one single victim citizen is not surprising. Typical for him. How can a man born with a silver spoon in his mouth relate to us common folk?

I know his fans bought his common man thing, but he is not fooling me.

Ralph Hill

Kingman