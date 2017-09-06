Horoscope | September 6, 2017

Birthdays: Pippa Middleton, 34; Greg Rusedski, 44; Rosie Perez, 53; Swoosie Kurtz, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation will stand in your way if you let it consume you. Separate matters concerning your personal and professional life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want something, put some muscle behind your desire. Don’t expect things to come to you or rely on others to do things for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Problems with relationships will surface if you use emotional tactics to persuade others to see things your way. Dealing with children, parents or partners will lead to disillusionment or deception.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Taking a sensitive approach to the way you handle others at work will give you the opportunity to discover information that will help you make an important career decision.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn through experience and by taking part in cultural events or self-help programs that offer a broad cross section of opportunities for education and growth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully when talking with a prospective partner, and choose your words wisely. Stay focused on what’s doable and only promise what you know you can deliver.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep a close watch on the way others act and respond to you. Someone is likely to give you the wrong idea about what’s expected of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take part in educational pursuits. A creative endeavor or trying something that you have never done before will lead to new beginnings and friendships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll meet with opposition when dealing with matters that affect your relationships, travel or educational plans. Don’t cover up the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can turn a negative into a positive if you use persuasive tactics. Know what you need to offer in order to get what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Responsibilities related to parenting or family will be restricting. Do your best, but don’t neglect your needs.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Volunteer work will give you a different perspective when dealing with the problems you face with other people.