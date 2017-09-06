Letter | Dillon transport donation

The thoughtfully compassionate gesture of Dillon Transportation in Kingman is extraordinarily exemplary.

The CEO of the Kingman Chamber Of Commerce, Gregg Martin, published that Tim Lamoreaux of Dillon Transportation very recently announced that Dillon Transport has arranged for two truckloads of desperately needed donated supplies to be delivered to flood-ravaged Texas.

One Dillon truck is from their terminal here in Kingman the other from their terminal in Ashland City, Tennessee. Cascades Tissue in Kingman has already donated a half-truckload of paper products.

I am grateful to Dillon for affording the Kingman residents the opportunity to actively help the people in Texas beyond feeling impotent, sad and a token “Red Cross” donation. Thank you Dillon Transport.

In the preceding sentence I didn’t mean to diminish the critical importance of Red Cross donations. I also want to thank the Red Cross not only for their service but also Wal-Mart for generously doubling Red Cross donations made through them.

At this difficult and tragic time it is uplifting to see the large stockpile of donations amassed and ready for delivery when the truck is sealed Tuesday ready for the drive to Texas Wednesday.

As demonstrated by this selfless outreach effort, Kingman’s consideration, concern and generosity helps make me a proud resident Thank you Dillon Transportation, Cascades Tissue, Wal-mart and the Kingman community.

Chris Meisenheimer Kingman