Teaching, and rewarding, respect

KINGMAN – Six Desert Willow Elementary School students learned the meaning of respect, and were awarded the Larson Lifeskill award Tuesday.

Teachers Camille and Scott Larson have been running the Larson Lifeskill Program for 15 years. They highlight eight life skills each year (two per quarter) for the kids to focus on.

“We believe these skills to be qualities and abilities that help make you a better person in everyday life,” Camille said in an email. “Whether you become a ditch digger or a lawyer, these life skills help you live a better life.

Respect was the skill highlighted in August. The six students awarded exhibited respect for others, property, and themselves.