Unisource donates to hurricane relief

KINGMAN – The parent company of UniSource Energy Services will join Fortis Inc. and other Fortis subsidiaries to donate approximately $100,000 to the American Red Cross in support of residents and communities afflicted by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a statement by Fortis Inc., the company will contribute $50,000 while UNS Energy Corp., UES’ parent company and a subsidiary of Fortis, will contribute $15,000 to the donation. Fortis subsidiaries Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation, which serves approximately 380,000 customers in eight New York counties, and Michigan-based ITC Holdings Corp., the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States, also will make contributions.

“Our thoughts are with the hundreds of thousands of people displaced and disheartened by this devastating storm,” said David Hutchens, UES’ president and CEO. “Our hope is that this donation, in some small way, will provide shelter and help others to begin rebuilding their lives.”

UNS Energy’s contribution will be made using corporate resources, not customers’ rates. UES also contributes significant in-kind support, and employees contribute thousands of volunteer hours each year to causes across Arizona.

UES provides electric service to approximately 95,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties. The company also provides natural gas to approximately 154,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona.