UPDATE: Few details on Thursday night’s shooting at Bank Street and Neal Avenue

  • Originally Published: September 6, 2017 10:03 a.m.

    • Update:

    KINGMAN – A man suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound Thursday night.

    According to Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies and detectives responded to a shooting incident at about 9:40 p.m. in the area of Bank Street and Neal Avenue after a witness told dispatchers a man had got shot somewhere in the neighborhood.

    Deputies arrived and talked to the 37-year-old shooting victim. AMR responded and took him to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

    An investigation determined the man was walking in the Butler area when a dark-colored, four-door truck with unknown occupants pulled up fired a round, striking the victim, causing a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

    Original story:

    KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a shooting at Bank Street and Neal Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

    A 37-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The suspect is outstanding.

    More details to follow as made available.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

