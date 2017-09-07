Cruizers hosting a car and truck show Saturday

KINGMAN – The Route 66 Cruizers are hosting “Cool Kingman September Nights,” a charity car and truck show, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.

All proceeds will go toward the car club’s 15th annual Halloween Bash for children.

Registration is $15. Call Pauline at 928-530-3528 or Ken at 928-897-3219.

There will be 50-50 drawings, a DJ playing hits from the 1950s and ’60s, bowling specials, kids coloring contest and the car show.

Each participant receives a dash plaque, with people’s choice trophies and judging. Cruizers club members are not eligible.