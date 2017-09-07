‘Day of Caring’ cleaning up Saturday

KINGMAN – About 350 to 400 volunteers will be cleaning up the community Saturday during the fourth annual “Day of Caring” sponsored by River Cities United Way.

The deadline to register for the cleanup is 5 p.m. Friday, with volunteers asked to check in for assignment areas and pick up trash bags. Call the Kingman United Way at 753-6720 to register.

The day starts with a continental breakfast served by the Church of Latter Day Saints at 6 a.m. in the Mohave State Bank parking lot, 2202 Hualapai Mountain Road.

“This is something we can do basically to create an impact on the community and to show first-hand the impact United Way has on the community,” said Dawn Darby, United Way manager in Kingman.

River Cities United Way joins with Kingman Clean City Commission and the Sandbox Beautification Committee to encourage families, businesses, civic groups and churches to get involved with the cleanup.

It’s truly a “win-win” for the volunteers and their organizations, Darby said. They’ll be giving back to their community, building teamwork within their organization and increasing community awareness.

KRMC, UniSource and GEO Group are sending teams of 20 to 30 volunteers, and several high school groups are participating. United Way volunteers will be delivering water and snacks to the workers.

Trash pickup is focused on Beale Street from the off-ramps at Interstate 40 to Fort Beale Road, the Stockton Hill Road corridor to Gordon Avenue, and Andy Devine Avenue from I-40 to Airway Avenue.

A team of volunteers is also laying rock and cleaning up weeds for a business beautification project on Stockton Hill Road.