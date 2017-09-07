Horoscope | September 7, 2017

Birthdays: Evan Rachel Wood, 30; Oliver Hudson, 41; Toby Jones, 51; Michael Emerson, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make the most of your time. Concentrate on being with people you love or planning a trip that encourages personal growth, revives old friendships or fosters educational pursuits.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Observe what everyone is doing before you offer help. Picking up the slack will allow you to be the one who makes a difference in the outcome of a joint effort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to the basics and be straightforward about your plans and what you want to see happen. Strive for greater security and a stable home life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pour your heart into something you really want to pursue. Your hard work will pay off even though you may not please everyone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let your beliefs limit your chances to get ahead or to try something new. Sharing with people from different cultural backgrounds will be a learning experience you won’t forget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let uncertainty turn into a mistake. Go over the fine details and make sure to put a limit on what you spend.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will be difficult to control. Look at the bright side of any situation you face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Mix business with pleasure and you will gain respect as well as favors from someone who can make a difference to your earning power. Getting along with colleagues and participating in industry events is advised.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for ways to brighten your day. A home improvement project will help relieve your stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home and avoid encounters with anyone who tries to entice you to get involved in something sketchy. You’ll be misled by someone who tries to get you to change your way of thinking. Say no to temptation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal changes will make you feel good about yourself. Updating your look or altering the way you dress will result in compliments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An opportunity will arise through someone you know. Don’t dismiss the notion just because you have had problems with this person in the past.