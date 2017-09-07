Illegal burning destroys Butler home

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a reported structure fire in the 3900 block of Lum Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday.

NACFD units arrived at the scene at about 2:30 a.m. to find a fully engulfed large pile of garbage which was up against a single-wide mobile home with more than 30 percent of the mobile home already consumed by fire.

The fire was controlled within minutes of arrival, however, a fire-damaged powerline energized a chain-link fence surrounding the property creating a hazard to the public and responding firefighters. Fire crews retreated until UniSource Electric secured the power. Once the electrical hazard was removed, firefighting operations were completed.

The lone occupant safely evacuated the premises prior to the fire department’s arrival. The fire was deemed accidental in nature due to the illegal burning of trash in a burn barrel that was left unattended. NACFD responded with a battalion chief, two engine companies, and a total of seven personnel. No injuries were reported and the estimated loss is $9,000.

Residents are reminded that the burning of trash is prohibited in Arizona, and burning permits are required for any open burning, which are available free of charge from NACFD at 2470 Butler Ave.

– Information provided by NACFD.