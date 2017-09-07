Kingman man enters home, garages fleeing from police

KINGMAN – A man led police on a chase through several neighborhoods before being apprehended Sunday.

At about 7:45 p.m., Kingman Police arrested Gregory Ryan Stott, 30, of Kingman on felony charges of aggravated assault, criminal trespass first-degree (5 counts), burglary first-degree, parole violation warrant and misdemeanor criminal damage.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, an officer spotted Stott walking along the road in the 2000 block of Golden Gate Avenue. As the officer drove closer, Stott ran, climbed a fence and jumped into a yard.



Officers attempted to find him when they received a call that Stott had allegedly entered a home in the 2200 block of Davis Avenue, refused to leave and got into a fight with the homeowner before fleeing.



Dispatchers passed along a 911 call about Stott entering a garage in the 2500 block of Kemp Avenue where the homeowner defending his house got a laceration to his head after scuffling with Stott. Officers arrived and took Stott into custody.



Officers learned Stott had entered another yard in the 2500 block of Kemp Avenue, damaging the fence in the process. Stott was found to have a felony warrant for parole violation, which KPD believes may have been Stott’s reason for fleeing from officers.



The homeowner on Kemp Avenue received multiple stitches for his injuries. Stott was booked into the Mohave County jail.

- Information provided by Kingman Police Department.