Kingman man’s mood swings lead to felony charges

KINGMAN – The reasons for a Kingman man’s odd behavior may be behind his arrest Monday morning on burglary and criminal damage, both felonies.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Adam Burgess, 19, of Kingman at about 9:13 a.m.

Deputies responded to a burglary alarm from a business located in the 8700 block of Stockton Hill Road. Upon arrival, deputies noted the business was closed. Deputies saw the bottom glass on the front door was fractured while the top half was pushed inward. A male subject, later identified as Burgess, was allegedly spotted seated on a chair sitting behind a counter in the store.

Burgess told the deputies he needed to be arrested. Burgess then walked out of the store to the patrol unit.

Deputies allegedly found a new pack of cigarettes in Burgess’ possession. Burgess jumped into the front seat of the patrol unit, and then he eagerly jumped into the rear seat after the deputy had to remove him from the front seat.

Deputies observed Burgess was having dramatic mood swings going from aggressive to passive behavior.

The owners responded to the store and determined approximately $4,000 of damage was done. Deputies observed a bathroom door was broken off from its hinges, and an alarm box and front door were damaged.

River Medical responded and transported Burgess to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he was evaluated and medically released.

Burgess was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail without incident.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office.