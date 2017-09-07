Neighbor assaulted after stopping vandalism to vehicle

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Emiliano Roberto Lovato, 44, of Kingman Saturday evening for aggravated assault - officer, aggravated assault – injuries and aggravated assault – disfigurement, felonies.

Deputies responded to an assault call at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2600 block of Potter Avenue. Investigations determined that Lovato was walking on Potter Avenue when he began to hit a vehicle’s windows. A male subject, a resident in the area, yelled at Lovato to stop as the vehicle belonged to his neighbor.

Lovato charged the male subject, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly hit him until family members of the 62-year-old victim removed Lovato and held him until deputies arrived.

Lovato was taken into custody and placed into a patrol unit. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to Kingman Regional Medical Center for multiple head injuries, a possible fractured hand and back injuries.

Lovato began hitting his head on the window in the patrol vehicle and refused to cooperate with deputies. While deputies were further restraining Lovato, he allegedly kicked a deputy in the chest.

Lovato was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail without further incident.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.