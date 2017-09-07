Obituary | Charles Eugene Wilson

Charles Eugene Wilson was ushered into the presence of his Heavenly Father September 4, 2017.

Charles was the only child of Charles “Charlie” Wilson and Nancy “Nanny” Terry Wilson. He was born February 15, 1936 in Bardwell, Kentucky.

Charles lived a life that was, to say the least, extraordinary. His many jobs included being a shoe-shine boy, an ice block deliverer, a metal worker, and a car salesman; which happened to be one of his many passions. He loved cars, it was one of his greatest joys to win a Pontiac Grand Am. Charles served in the Air Force for a period of time where he was a drill instructor. It just so happened that Charles was given the opportunity to fill in as a Pastor at a church near the Air Force base, which began his 50 plus year career in the ministry. For a while he was a teacher at Sunset School of Preaching where he wrote much of the curriculum both he and the school used for teaching. Through the years, Charles was able and blessed to Pastor many churches.

During the last 12 years, he has been one the pastors on staff at Praise Chapel in Kingman, serving as visitation pastor, nursing home ministry director, ministering in four local nursing homes, and Bible teacher. Through the years, he and his wife have touched countless lives. Only eternity will reveal his impact. He loved praying for the sick at KRMC and worked as a chaplain for New Hope Hospice for 2 1/2 years.

Charles loved his family and was very proud of his three children; Ricky, his eldest son, passed away in his teens. His daughter, Terre Adams and her husband, Patrick, live in Lexington, Kentucky. Terre is a medical doctor and Patrick is a professional artist and college professor. Their children are Margaret, William, and Abigail. Charles’ son Randy and his wife, Michelle, live in Paducah, Kentucky where he is a mortician. Their daughter, Tori, is married and lives near Paducah with her husband and little boy.

After Charles’ wife, Hattie, died he met Janeal on the internet. During the 14 happy and blessed years of their marriage, they have lived in Alabama, Oregon, and Arizona. While in Oregon for 14 months, they lived and worked on a horse ranch. Charles enjoyed restoring it to life again, working with the horses and the foster girls who lived there. Charles became the beloved stepfather and step-grandfather to Janeal’s children. Janeal’s daughter, Wendy Matteson Condict and her husband, Gaylond, live in Wildomar, California. Their children are Shanai, Bryton, and Micah. Janeal’s son, Ken Matteson, lives in Beaverton, Oregon. Janeal’s youngest daughter, Crystal Shephard, and her husband, Terry, live in Helena, Montana with their children Victoria, Leah, Chase and Naomi.

Everyone loved Charles and his life was a testimony of grace and kindness. During the last eight months of his life he suffered from various ailments, but through it all he kept his sweet, gentle, and loving attitude toward all those caring for him. He trusted Jesus with his life, and now that his work is done the angels have taken him in the very presence of his loving Savior.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St. in Kingman at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the 9th of September. Everyone is welcome.