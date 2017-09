Obituary | Everett Manakaja

Everett Manakaja, SR, last of the Hualapai Tribes WWII Veterans, passed on Monday, August 31, 2017.

Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2017 in Peach Springs, Arizona at the Tribal Gym.

He is survived by his daughter, Dora J Beecher; Son, Everett Manakaja Jr.; daughter, Gertrude Havatone; daughter, Idella Keluche; daughter, Jamie Schrum; son, Edison Manakaja; sister, Fayeann Crook; brother, Dudley Manakaja; brother, Francis Manakaja; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a lifetime member of Kingman Dav Local 10.