Flash flooding, lightning, rain forecasted for Friday, Saturday

KINGMAN – Flash flooding, frequent lightning strikes and heavy rain are in the forecast for today and Saturday, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

“We are still expecting a significant increase in moisture leading to expanding coverage of showers and thunderstorms across southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California region Friday and Saturday,” NWS meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

“There will be more cloud cover and cooler temperatures that may result in more extensive light to moderate showers and keep thunderstorms with heavy rain and potential flash flooding somewhat limited.”

The National Weather Service will issue alerts if the flash flood threat looks to become more extensive.

Monsoons have been active in the region early in September, dropping nearly half an inch of rain in the first week. That’s almost as much as the entire month of August, when 0.54 inch fell in Kingman, according to state climatologist Nancy Selover at Arizona State University.

Rainfall for the year to date measures 6.77 inches, slightly below the normal average of 7.12 inches.

A haboob swept through town Tuesday evening, bringing strong winds and knocking out power for two hours in some parts of Kingman.

UniSource officials said about 11,700 customers were affected by a two-hour power outage after lightning struck equipment at a substation on Hualapai Mountain Road at about 6:10 p.m. Another outage occurred downtown at about 6:40 p.m., initially affecting about 680 customers, and lasting until 7:50 p.m. Storms damaged a power pole near Oak and Third Street.