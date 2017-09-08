Kids Triathlon gets to training early

KINGMAN – About 70 kids and their parents got an early start Aug. 26 during the 11th Annual Kids Triathlon at the Downtown Pool.

Kids still wearing diapers to age 18 gathered at the pool and swam laps, biked a course and ran to different neighborhood locations.

“This was a lot more than I expected,” said race coordinator Anna Shuffler, also owner of SHIFT Training Center downtown. “I want kids to know about this sport and it is something they can do.”

The volunteer-based event is run by members of the gym and triathletes themselves, and want to do the triathlon in a safe environment.

Shuffler is coordinating another triathlon, the Tour of Kingman, which happens Sept. 23. The run and swim take place Sept. 23 and the bike ride takes place Sept. 24.

For info on that race, contact Shuffler at 928-279-2386 or visit the Tour of Kingman Facebook page.