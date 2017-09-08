Kingman Police issues counterfeit alert

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is alerting the public regarding counterfeit money that has been found in the community. Several counterfeit $10 bills have been discovered at a downtown business. These types of bills have been found throughout the United States.

KPD encourages individuals and businesses to be vigilant and alert for attempts to pass counterfeit money. Anyone with information is urged to contact any law enforcement agency, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling (928) 753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip.” You can also report through the KPD App, which is available free through the App Store.

- Information provided by Kingman Police Department