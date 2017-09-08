Letter | Julia Ostberg: I Hope

Julia Ostberg

  • Originally Published: September 8, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    • You hit the road from this small town

    And left your childhood behind

    And I hope you search until you’ve found

    Everything you hoped to find.

    I hope that you fill up your mind

    With all the knowledge it can hold

    And that you’re never lost or blind

    Your forward path shines bright like gold.

    I hope that you find pride and joy

    Until the day you breathe your last

    And grief and hatred never annoy

    And life’s sweet moments don’t go too fast.

    I hope you get the chance to do

    Everything that you’ve dreamed of

    And that your heart is pure and true

    And you find a girl to love.

    I hope you learn to forgive and forget

    And sometimes take a relaxing bath

    And live a full life with no regrets

    And don’t forget to stop and laugh.

    I hope you make your time here count

    And give the world something only you can

    And by the time the sand runs out

    You’ve done your part in the bigger plan.

    I hope on Sundays you go to church

    Where the Holy Spirit dwells

    And find restoration when your heart hurts

    By drinking deeply from living wells.

    I hope you don’t give up on faith

    Even in the times of pain

    And that when tears stream down your face

    You hold out til life is good again.

    I hope that in the world out there

    You don’t forget where you came from

    And that when life’s too hard to bear

    You know there’s a place you’ll always belong.

    I hope you know you have a place

    To run to if you feel alone

    No matter how long or far away

    You can always come on home.

    I hope you don’t forget about me

    Wherever you may wander and roam

    And that someday we may meet

    Before the Lord God calls us home.

