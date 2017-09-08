Letter | Julia Ostberg: I Hope

You hit the road from this small town
And left your childhood behind
And I hope you search until you’ve found
Everything you hoped to find.
I hope that you fill up your mind
With all the knowledge it can hold
And that you’re never lost or blind
Your forward path shines bright like gold.
I hope that you find pride and joy
Until the day you breathe your last
And grief and hatred never annoy
And life’s sweet moments don’t go too fast.
I hope you get the chance to do
Everything that you’ve dreamed of
And that your heart is pure and true
And you find a girl to love.
I hope you learn to forgive and forget
And sometimes take a relaxing bath
And live a full life with no regrets
And don’t forget to stop and laugh.
I hope you make your time here count
And give the world something only you can
And by the time the sand runs out
You’ve done your part in the bigger plan.
I hope on Sundays you go to church
Where the Holy Spirit dwells
And find restoration when your heart hurts
By drinking deeply from living wells.
I hope you don’t give up on faith
Even in the times of pain
And that when tears stream down your face
You hold out til life is good again.
I hope that in the world out there
You don’t forget where you came from
And that when life’s too hard to bear
You know there’s a place you’ll always belong.
I hope you know you have a place
To run to if you feel alone
No matter how long or far away
You can always come on home.
I hope you don’t forget about me
Wherever you may wander and roam
And that someday we may meet
Before the Lord God calls us home.
