Letter | The time for ‘Hot Potato’ games is over

When I was a kid, we played a game called hot potato. Steve Galardo wants to play this game and try to trap someone, anyone to see his point of view. He throws his words hoping to make them stay in Gov. Ducey hands, and gets what?

The pardon is done and I agree with that. There are far better issues he should pay attention to than wasting time arguing about something he can do nothing about. Calling Joe Arpaio "Enemy No. 1" and "they won't forget those that support him,” actually made me stop taking him seriously.

After these comments, I tuned him out. Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake are both a sad state of affairs.

McCain's comment that "no one is above the law" should of been said about Hillary Clinton. I would have respected that, but, alas, he hung himself out to dry on that one, too.

And Flake, I have trouble trying to see what he wants to accomplish. This game of “Hot Potato” that these three play goes nowhere. Watching them toss things around wasting time is interesting to say the least.

Let's move on to more pressing issues, like our military, home security and homeless veterans. This, they can do something about. If these three would make sense and give something more stable than this, I would listen.

Tantrums are for kids; we need men to run this country. Thank God we have Gov. Doug Ducey. He won't bend to tantrums.

I think the time for "Hot Potato" games are over. Don't you?

Something to think about.

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley