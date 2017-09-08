Obituary | Cynthia Louise Kanthack

Cynthia Louise (Holman) Kanthack passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 7, 2017 after suffering from a stroke. She was born in Garden City, Michigan to Richard and Helen Holman on October 1, 1956. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Helen Holman. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Fred Kanthack the love of her life. Cindy had two children; Annette (Tony) Whisman of Kingman and Freddy Kanthack of Tempe, Arizona. She had five sisters; Mary Caporosso of Kingman, Lucy (Kevin) Peavey of Quincy, Illinois, Eileen (Kevin) Lynch of Franklin, New Hampshire, Sue (Richard) Scherzer of Kingman, Carol (Fred) Proudfoot of Kingman. Cindy had one grandchild whom she just adored, Brianna Whisman. She also had numerous nieces and nephews. Cindy loved gardening and was an amazing cook. She could make anything taste great. She loved quilting, fishing and being in the mountains with her dogs, family and friends. She loved her family with all her heart and would do anything to help any of them. There will be a celebration of life at Rec 3 in the Hualapai Mountain Park at noon on October 1, 2017.

Our dearest wife, mother grandmother, sister and friend may be gone from our homes but she will never be gone from our hearts.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Treasure the memory.