Prep Roundup: Volunteers win at Lake Powell

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams boys golf team traveled to Lake Powell National Golf Course in Page earlier this week and took first place with a 29-over-par 173 to defeat Bradshaw Mountain (180), Coconino (206) and Page.

“We were able to take seven players to the match, with five of the designated golfers counting for team scoring purposes,” Vols head coach Larry Carver said. “The two alternates were able to gain some experience for future matches. It was definitely nice to get another a win, but more important is the fact that as a team their score is coming down.”

Lee Williams’ Brandon Carver led the way with a two-over-par 38 to take first place, followed by Cole Morton in second (39), Wyatt Talk in 11th (46) and Robert Glushenko and Brycen Rodriguez in a tie for 12th (50).

The Vols are back in action today at 8 a.m. as they travel to the Kingman High School Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

Kingman Golf

At Prescott, the Kingman boys golf team shot a 58-over par 202 earlier this week to take third place. Prescott won with a 153, while Mingus Union was second with a 176.

“We are progressing at a very pleasing rate,” said Bulldogs head coach Chad Baitinger. “Our team scoring average has went down every match so far this season.”

Hayden Tanner led Kingman with a 11-over-par 47, while Matthew Mendez was 12th (50), Landin Jones was 13th (51), TJ Harviston was 14th (54) and Kaelib Miller tied for 15th (56).

Kingman hosts an invite at 8 a.m. today at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

Girls Golf

At Valle Vista, the Lee Williams girls golf team narrowly picked up another win earlier this week as they shot a 40-over-par 184 to defeat Lake Havasu (203).

Paige Lucero led the Lady Volunteers with a 4-over-par 40 to take first place, while Sarah White was third (46), Kaylee Moore tied for fourth (48), Kadence Sterling was sixth and Audra Coffman was eighth (54).

Kingman’s Gisele Jabloski shot a 57 to take ninth place.