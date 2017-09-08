RV, 3 other vehicles catch fire on Bank Street

KINGMAN – Despite being hampered by heavy traffic along Bank Street, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, along with support from Kingman Fire Department, extinguished a fire that engulfed a 40-foot RV motor home and three other nearby vehicles Thursday evening in the 2800 block of Bank Street.

NACFD was notified at about 6:05 p.m. and responded with the fire chief, nine firefighters, two engine companies and a water tender. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire spreading to nearby vegetation and threatening a nearby home, multiple vehicles and a large boat. KFD was then contacted and responded with a battalion chief and an engine company.

Firefighters and NACFD volunteer firefighters attacked with water shuttle operations and quickly stopped the forward spread of the fire. Firefighters determined the occupant had escaped and there were no injuries.

Fire personnel remained on scene for approximately two hours extinguishing hot spots and investigating the fire. The cause was ruled accidental. The occupant reported he had been working on the motor when it backfired and started the fire. Multiple explosions were heard due to exploding tires and aerosol cans.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response also provided assistance.

Citizens are reminded that during an emergency they should move to the right to provide clearance for emergency vehicles and remain outside of fire areas.

- Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District