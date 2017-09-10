‘Breast Cancer in our Community’ Topic at September Lunch & Learn

KINGMAN – The topic this week at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Lunch and Learn presentation will be on breast cancer. Shauna Davis PHD, MPA, will cover important facts about breast cancer and the resources in our community for breast cancer diagnostic and treatment services.

As KRMC’s breast health navigator, Davis helps women “navigate” through clinical and support services for breast health. This involves educating women on their choices for care, helping patients who need financial assistance, and supporting patients through the breast cancer diagnostic and treatment process.



Lunch & Learn features a different medical professional each session, focusing on important healthcare topics. The seminars are free and held in the Del E. Webb Wellness Center conference rooms (1739 Beverly Ave.) from noon to 1 p.m. Participants bring their own lunch, and KRMC provides a beverage and dessert.

There is no charge for the program but seating is limited. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. the day of the event. To ensure enough seating and desserts, please contact KRMC’s Public Relations at 928-681-8514 to make a reservation.

– Information provided by KRMC