Calendar of Events: Sept. 10 - Sept. 17

  • Originally Published: September 10, 2017 8:46 a.m.

    • THINGS TO DO

    TODAY

    Concert

    5 p.m., Sounds of Kingman presents “Monkey Biz’nezz,” Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. Free to the public, 928-715-0288.

    Chloride Vintage Market

    9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Local artists, antiques, jewelry, etc. Chloride Town Hall, 4942 Payroll St.

    MONDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

    TUESDAY

    JUDO

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    6:30 p.m.,Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

    THURSDAY

    Mohave County Fair

    10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

    Judo

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-noon., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    Mohave County Fair

    10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    Mohave County Fair

    10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

    Farmers Market

    8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    Auction

    6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.,

    SUNDAY

    Mohave County Fair

    10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

    Karaoke

    7 p.m., at The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

    More like this story