Calendar of Events: Sept. 10 - Sept. 17

THINGS TO DO
TODAY
Concert
5 p.m., Sounds of Kingman presents “Monkey Biz’nezz,” Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. Free to the public, 928-715-0288.
Chloride Vintage Market
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Local artists, antiques, jewelry, etc. Chloride Town Hall, 4942 Payroll St.
MONDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Bingo
4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.
TUESDAY
JUDO
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
6:30 p.m.,Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
WEDNESDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.
THURSDAY
Mohave County Fair
10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.
Judo
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
10 a.m.-noon., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.
FRIDAY
Mohave County Fair
10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
Mohave County Fair
10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.
Farmers Market
8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
Auction
6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.,
SUNDAY
Mohave County Fair
10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.
Karaoke
7 p.m., at The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
