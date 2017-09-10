Calendar of Events: Sept. 10 - Sept. 17

THINGS TO DO

TODAY

Concert

5 p.m., Sounds of Kingman presents “Monkey Biz’nezz,” Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. Free to the public, 928-715-0288.

Chloride Vintage Market

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Local artists, antiques, jewelry, etc. Chloride Town Hall, 4942 Payroll St.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

JUDO

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m.,Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Mohave County Fair

10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-noon., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Mohave County Fair

10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Mohave County Fair

10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Auction

6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.,

SUNDAY

Mohave County Fair

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, 928-753-2636.

Karaoke

7 p.m., at The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.