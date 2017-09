KINGMAN – The “Sounds of Kingman” presents a free concert in the park featuring “Monkey Biz’nezz” today. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and enjoy some of the best music in Kingman “that your money just can’t buy”.

Music starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public at Metcalfe Park, the corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue.

For more information call Robin Gordon at 928-715-0288 or visit their website at http://www.soundsofkingman.com/.