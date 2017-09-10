Historic committee, KUSD hosting Palo Christi open house

KINGMAN – If you’ve never been inside Palo Christi Elementary School or would like to revisit old memories, then your chance is coming.

Kingman’s Historic Preservation Committee, along with representatives from Kingman Unified School District, will host an Open House tour 4-6 p.m. Thursday. It is open to the public.

“There’s a lot of people who went to school there,” said Barbara Charon, owner of The Farmhouse vintage household and décor shop and vice chair of the HPC. “They would probably like to see it again.”

Charon got together with KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks, who green lit the tour. The possibility of using Palo Christi as a one-stop central location for a new city complex has been brought before City Council on numerous occasions. The tour could be one more step in convincing them to bless the idea of turning the historic school into a central complex, leaving the current city hall and neighboring city occupied buildings open to renovation for private business or even demolition for a prospective amphitheater.

“We’re doing this as a special interest to show the council how much the community cares to keep the building as a community asset to be used by the city,” Charon said.

Adding more green space to downtown was one of the many ideas floating around during the Main Street Arizona Town Hall meetings this summer. Moving some pieces around downtown might open up space for more open, outdoor gathering places. Charon would like to see Downtown Kingman catch up to the urban aesthetics of those such as Prescott and St. George, Utah.

“We don’t want to be second or third behind Prescott. We want to be ahead of Prescott,” she said. “Kingman is growing, and that’s the fact of it.”

Charon would like to see downtown renovation expand beyond Beale Street.

The possibilities of turning one of the many historic homes on Spring or Oak streets into a bed and breakfast was just one idea.

“We can’t buy historic buildings,” Charon said. “We have to preserve them.”