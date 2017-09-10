Horoscopes | September 10, 2017

Birthdays: Ryan Phillippe, 43; Colin Firth, 57; Amy Irving, 64; Joe Perry, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Move with the tide. Getting along will be half the battle when it comes to dealing with others. If you want something, make it clear and have your reasons ready to back the way you feel.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A day trip will prove to be informative. Take on a challenge and you will come out on top.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A personal matter is best kept secret. Don’t trust anyone with your personal information or data.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intelligence and practicality to overcome any challenge you encounter. Your perceptiveness will help you handle anyone who tries to take you for granted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t stop believing in yourself. Someone may be critical, but that shouldn’t deter you from doing your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information in preparation for a life change. Consider the negatives and positives in your life and clear a passageway for success.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The changes at home will cause you to question what you are doing and what you should be considering. Before you commit to anything binding, try to rethink your past and consider what you want in the future.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sort through any partnership issues. Being upfront and offering fair alternatives will help you avoid hurt feelings.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll experience something unique that will change the way you think or feel about the people you encounter along the way. Going to a retreat or offering your time to help those less fortunate will become a turning point in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Making renovations or a residential change will improve your lifestyle and help you increase your personal investments. Set a strict budget and refuse to let anyone convince you that you have to spend more money.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful how you handle the ones you love. Emotions will get in the way of a good time if you are unwilling to compromise. Keeping the peace will help you avoid a rift with a friend, relative or partner.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be afraid to take the road less traveled. Engage in pursuits that are mentally and physically stimulating.