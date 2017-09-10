Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 1:

Steven Nahrwold: 17677 Needle Drive, Dolan Springs; electric green tag; $106.28.

Ambient Edge: 2650 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; replace 4-ton split system; $82.50.

Dennis Timmons: 590 Gordon Drive, Mohave Valley; plumbing and electrical; $145.30.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 645 Gordon Drive, Mohave Valley; reshingle garage; $97.50.

Action Construction: 160-acre parcel, Valentine; electric to well; $106.28.

Isabel Garcia: 3600 E. Oriole Lane, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.

Robert Katchack: 4475 N. Able Drive, Kingman; mobile home demolition; $67.50.

EZ Remodeling: 9838 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; remodel, HVAC, water heater; $234.38.

A-2-Z Roofing: 9357 Singletree Drive, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.

Old Trails Mobile Home Service: 2165 John L Ave., Kingman; mobile home demolition; $67.50.

MRM Roofing: 9537 Concho Drive, Kingman; reroof, shingle replacement; $170.

Randall Stewart: 564 Clearview Drive, Mohave Valley; relocate gas line; $68.25.

One Source Heating and Cooling: 6565 Girard Ave., Mohave Valley; HVAC; $82.50.

Phil Hansen: 4820 E. Mission Drive, Topock; 150-amp panel; $106.28.

Ambient Edge: 5384 W. Burro Drive, Golden Valley; replace A/C and coil; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 4625 Interstate Way, Kingman; replace 5-ton split system; $82.50.

Hi Lo Services: 9814 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; gas line; $68.25.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 1:

AZ Sunwest: 2122 Lucille Ave.; awnings; $229.76.

AZ Sunwest: 4084 Quarter Circle Way; awnings; $160.46.

AZ Sunwest: 2541 Louise Ave.; awnings; $114.26.

Angle Homes: 2045 Comanche Drive; single-family residence; $4,856.85.

Big Red Construction: 3601 Kenneth Road; single-family residence; $4,151.61.

Big Red Construction: 3545 Kenneth Road; single-family residence; $1,442.86.

Big Red Construction: 3664 Kenneth Road; single-family residence; $5,529.05.

Big Red Construction: 3641 Kenneth Road; single-family residence; $5,529.05.

Big Red Construction: 2767 Cypress St.; single-family residence; $5,737.81.

Dustin Mote: 3910 Dakota Road; single-family residence; $6,892.72.

Angle Homes: 3472 Karen Ave.; single-family residence; $4,619.41.

K Squared: 3685 Miller St.; single-family residence; $4,560.96.

K Kittle: 4762 Christy Drive; remodel; $483.86.

Great Lakes Builders: 1074 Sycamore Ave.; remodel; $275.96.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 1:

Dynamic Diesel: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.

Impulse Industries: 3580 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; entertainment.

Holdway Custom Guns: 3303 Rainbow Mine Road, Kingman; sell and trade firearms.

Buzzard Construction: 1140 W. Cox Ave., Flagstaff; construction.

Creeker Construction R: 6501 Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale; general contractor.

Proclean: 2840 Airway Ave., Kingman; carpet cleaning.

Integrity Painting: 4744 Powell Ave., Kingman; home and garden handyman.

John York: 2214 Apache Trail, Apache Junction; contractor.

Western Pump: 3235 F St., San Diego; construction.

Mindset 4 Beauty: 1847 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.

Landscaping and Maintenance: 4225 N. Willow Road, Kingman; landscape and lawn care.

RAC Acceptance West: 3857 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; furniture.

L&A Cleaning Solutions: 3636 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; cleaning service.

Aquatic Construction: 4300 S. Highway 95, Fort Mohave; contractor.

Johnson Controls Fire Protection: 1545 Pama Lane, Boca Raton, Fla.; fire alarm sales and maintenance.