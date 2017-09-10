Lingenfelter, Wayt to discuss sales tax, KAA Monday

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will be holding its monthly meeting at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 Andy Devine Ave.

Guest speakers will be Kingman City Councilmen Travis Lingenfelter and David Wayt, who will talk about the sales tax increase and Kingman Airport Authority.

“These are hot-button topics at the moment, and there will be ample opportunities for tough questioning,” said Larry Schiff, president of the club.

The meeting is open to the public with $3 cost to cover expenses. Lunch is optional.

Guests are welcome and no reservations are necessary.