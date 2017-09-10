Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers get past Mohave, 3-2

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy volleyball team traveled to Mohave Thursday and won a thriller over the Lady T-birds by a score of 3-2, (23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13).

“It was really exciting,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “We had two sets we were behind quite a bit and we actually came back and won. The girls kept their composure. I’m proud of them.”

Aspen Jackson led the Academy with 12 kills, followed by Isabella Anderson with nine and Grace Herbine and Lynsey Day added five kills each. Anderson tallied a team-high 14 digs and Day added five.

“It was a good test for the team and a good test of character,” McCord said. “Five games and it went the distance. The last one 15-13, so it was down to the wire.”

The Lady Tigers even had an unlikely hero step up and play a role in her first varsity action.

“Madison Lewis did an outstanding job in the back row,” McCord said. “It was a big help to win the game.”

SWIMMING

At Bullhead Community Pool, all three area high school swim teams traveled to MALC last week to open the season. The Kingman Academy boys swim team took first with a 3-0 record, followed by Lee Williams at 2-1, MALC at 1-3 and Kingman at 0-3.

“It was our first meet of the season and I was pleasantly surprised,” said Academy swim coach Teri Rose. “Having a shortage of boys last year, we did not have any relay teams. This meet we had three relays. This meet gives me an idea of where we are headed and the work we need to do.”

On the girls side, Lee Williams finished with a 3-0 record to take first, while MALC was second at 2-1, Kingman was third at 1-2 and the Academy was fourth at 0-3.

“We worked very hard and having so many new swimmers, we measure our successes on all the little things,” said Lee Williams head coach Caleb Presnal. “We made all our scheduled events and the kids had a good time. … It was a good start to build on and it allowed the newer swimmers to understand how quickly a high school meet runs.”

William Rogers (220-meter freestyle), Diego Narvarte (200-meter IM, 100-meter breaststroke), Hailey Puaa (50-meter free, 100-meter free), Cole Cobanovich (400-meter free) all tallied first-place finishes, while Elizabeth Hall, Alexis Caron, Sienna Cobanovich and Puaa finished first in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Mikalah Carr, Joyanna Caproitti, Katherine Cornelsen and Hall were also first in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

For the Academy, Callie Wright (200-meter IM), Nic Depner (100-meter butterfly), Kaden Bean (100-meter free), James Scholl (100-meter backstroke) each took first in their respective events, while all three of the Academy relay teams also finished in first.

Kingman’s relay team of Graceanne Roderick, Rosanna Volk, Alyssa Dodge and Angelina Kelly placed first in the 200-meter medley relay, while Volk was first in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke.

“I am very proud of my Bulldog swimmers,” said Kingman head coach Jerusha Presnal. “They swam with a lot of heart and were able to take quite a few top three finishes. This is a great start to the season.”

GIRLS GOLF

At Sun City Country Club, the Lee Williams girls golf team shot a 38-over-par 182 last week to take first place in Peoria.

Paige Lucero led the way for the Lady Vols with a 3-over-par 39, while Kadence Sterling and Audra Coffman followed in a tie for second with a 47. Kaylee Moore was fourth (49) and Sarah White was fifth (53). Kingman High’s Gisele Jabloski shot a 58 for sixth place.

Lee Williams and Kingman are back in action Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.