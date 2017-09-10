RANTS & RAVES

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Enforcing cleanup in the Butler area: I think the problem is so big that a term plan needs to be developed.

Butler Blight: I live in Butler. I have seen firsthand the problems related in this article. If the solution was a simple as this author relates, it would have already been taken care of. Do your research before you trash our community.

Clean up Butler: So true if the city and/or county would enforce codes to help good property owners drive out bad and improve the area, but the city uses Butler as their own dump to keep all the trash out of the downtown tourist area.

Butler Blight: If you want your neighborhood clean, why not volunteer to pick up trash around your neighbors’ homes. Some of us do not have the funds to continue cleaning up after the squatters leave the mess.

Trump’s Texas Photo Op: An interesting take on the “photo-op” in Texas by President Trump. I seem to recall the exact same thing during Katrina by President Bush. Some things just never change, no matter what side of the political isle you are on.

DACA repeal’s negative economic impact: The responses in this article are extreme to say the least. They are totally unfounded.

Keep Old Courthouse: I agree. Mom worked in this building 45 years; it raised me. Many make visiting old courthouses a destination, as in Prescott where they hold square dances, evening picnics and more outside. This one is a beauty. Let’s share it.

Cat in Traffic: Name the cat Dodger. LOL.

Let Them Read Books: $8 million for juvenile detention this year? Good grief! Give me $8 million and I will improve many young lives. Better, most of it won’t involve throwing them into steel cages.