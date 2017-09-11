Anderson stays on with KRMC following residency

KINGMAN – Dr. Rebecca Anderson has chosen to practice in Kingman following her 3-year residency in Family Medicine with Kingman Regional Medical Center. Residency training is the final education stage required for doctors to obtain a medical license.

Dr. Anderson attended Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado. As a family medicine practitioner, Dr. Anderson provides continuing and comprehensive healthcare for patients ten years of age and older.

She credits her experience with KRMC’s healthcare system for her decision to stay in the community.

“I’m familiar with the specialties offered here, I already know how to refer to them, and I have a built-in support system from doing my residency here,” Anderson said.

When caring for patients, Dr. Anderson takes a collaborative approach, encouraging patients to get involved in their care. She makes sure they understand their condition and outlines treatment options.

Dr. Anderson practices at Sunshine Canyon Family Healthcare, 2202 Stockton Hill Road, Suite 100.

To schedule an appointment, call 928-681-8708.

– Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center.