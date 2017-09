Bride: Aubrey Blankenship

Daughter of Dale and Joyce Blakenship of Purcellville, Virginia. Aubrey graduated with a master’s degree in communications from Liberty University.

Groom: Erik Lindberg

Son of Jon and Becky Lindberg or Kingman. Erik graduated from Kingman High School in 2000. He has a master’s degree in architecture from Arizona State University.

The wedding will take place October 7, 2017 in San Diego, where the couple will reside after the ceremony.