Engagement | Lynnea Ann Pennington and William Baily (Billy) West V

Bride: Lynnea Ann Pennington

Daughter of Ken Pennington and Becky Pennington of Platteville, Colorado and Andy Simonson and Bonnie Simonson of Greeley, Colorado.

Lynnea graduated from Greeley Central High School in 2007 as an Art Honor Student. In 2010 she received her CAN license at Aims Community College. She currently works at Sava Health Care as staff engagement coordinator overseeing two long term facilities for all staff hiring and engagement needs.

Groom: William Baily (Billy) West V

Son of William Bailey (Bo) West IV and Rhonda Lynne West of Kingman.

Billy graduated from Kingman High School in 2001 and traveled the country as a pipe welder and heavy equipment operator. He now works for Dunrite Excavating as a heavy equipment operator.

The wedding will take place 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Meadows, 14016 County Rd., Platteville, Colorado.

The couple will make their home in Greeley, Colorado with their daughter Jade.