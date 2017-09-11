Horoscope | September 11, 2017

Birthdays: Mike Comrie, 37; Taraji P. Henson, 47; Harry Connick Jr., 50; Virginia Madsen, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your emotions tucked away when dealing with personal finances. The position you are in doesn’t warrant a lot of wiggle room if you are trying to make a point.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to give in to someone’s needling. Anger will not solve the problem, but staying calm and being responsible will.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Expressing your feelings will not be met with encouragement or sympathy, and airing your opinions could lead to an argumentative situation. Your best option is to implement change that is self-directed, not aimed at trying to change others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t take on more than necessary. Perfection and detail will result in praise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take better care of your health. Taking on too much will take its toll.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up interviews, question experts and get the lowdown about anything you want to pursue. Business trips are favored, and checking out new technology or trends will help you head in a productive and prosperous direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on saving, not spending. Don’t be tempted by slick offers or purchases that promise the impossible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider what’s important to you and what isn’t. Refuse to let a personal issue interfere with doing what’s right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A show of strength and courage along with truth and integrity will make a statement about the type of person you are and what you are capable of doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be assertive when it comes to negotiations and wheeling and dealing. Don’t let anyone put you down or take care of your affairs for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be open to negotiations. Making changes to your home will lift your spirits. Partnerships will be emotional, but with a couple of adjustments and discussions, you will find a way to mend any fences.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Communications will be misconstrued. Don’t leave room for error and question anything that sounds suspicious.