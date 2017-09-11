Letter of Thanks | Beauty College students

I went in for the first time to have a manicure got an appointment immediately. I went to drop my 2 year old at a sitters, but that fell through so I had to bring her to my appointment.

After a while she started to remove her skirt and undies and peed all over herself and the floor. I’m stuck by my wet nails to the table I’m being manicured at.

The students went into action. They helped my daughter out of her wet clothes, mopped up the mess and sanitized and asked throughout the whole college until they found her a pair of the clean undies.

I think that human kindness should be recognized. Students, instructors and the management all the way up to owner should be aware that these are the kind of teachings coming out of their school.

Thank you to the Kingman Beauty College for making a very uncomfortable and awkward moment as easy and comfortable as my new nails now feel.

Sincerely,

Makala Bridges