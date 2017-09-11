Local scholarships for graduating seniors

The Mohave County Community and Family Clubs have a scholarship program and each year graduate students are chosen to receive a scholarship. The Community & Family Interest Clubs (CFIC) recently awarded nine $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating Mohave County high school seniors. Students from Kingman High School, Lee Williams High School, Pass/Pals School, Kingman Academy and graduating 4-H students were eligible. There are two CFIC clubs in Mohave County, the Morning Glories in Kingman and the Meadview Quail. CFIC clubs were originally known as

Extension Homemakers Club. Every year the clubs raise money in a variety of ways to fund the scholarships including rummage sales, selling Sees Candies, 50/50 and special raffles, etc.

Scholarship Chairman Nancy Kastor provides application forms to counselors at each of the eligible schools in early spring. Students desiring to apply for scholarships in May, 2018, should talk with their school counselors in late winter. Counselors at the school have the applications, to be filled out by the student.

We are very proud to be able to give the Scholarships to these very deserving students.