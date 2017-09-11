Marines to practice humanitarian aid exercises in Yuma

YUMA (AP) – The Marine Corps is conducting a tactical training course next month in Yuma that will involve military helicopters buzzing at low altitudes in the city and troops learning how to conduct raids and even land helicopters on tennis courts.

The Marines will conduct humanitarian aid exercises on Oct. 13 that the public is encouraged to witness, The Yuma Sun reported. The "realistic and tactical" training will prepare the Marines for future real-world scenarios, said Maj. Andrew Baxter.

The Marines offer humanitarian assistance after natural disasters in the U.S. and worldwide. They have aided earthquake victims in Nepal, rescued refugees in Pakistan during massive flooding and helped Hurricane Sandy victims in the U.S.

Students and instructors participating in the Weapons and Tactics Instructor course arrived in Yuma in early September. During the course, students will apply the latest in aviation, ground and support tactics and procedures.

"This world-class training we can only do in Yuma," said Col. James Wellons.

The exercises are crucial for mentoring aviators, said Marine Corps Air Station Yuma commanding officer Col. David Suggs.

The Marines will practice landing at Kiwanis Park, Trinity Christian School, Crane and Centennial middle schools and the Yuma Regional Medical Center. More than 30 aircraft will participate in the training, but only five will fly directly over Yuma. Officials do not expect the training exercises will impact actual emergencies at the medical center.

People are invited to come watch the training and are asked to follow the instructions of local authorities and exercise personnel.