Mohave 911 | September 11, 2017

Weapons Offense, Drugs

On Sept. 5, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricky Lee Minnis II, 35, of Kingman for possession of a weapon during drug offense, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies saw a vehicle pull over on the side of the road facing the wrong direction on Thompson Avenue and Powell Street. Deputies contacted Minnis, the driver, as identified as from his Arizona identification card. Minnis said his license was suspended, which a record check confirmed.

A consent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a .22 caliber handgun, a pipe with residue and a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance. Minnis reportedly told deputies the white crystal was methamphetamine.

Minnis was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Drugs, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia

On Sept. 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Evan Neal Destigter, 33, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign at Patsy Drive and Thompson Avenue. Deputies stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a parking lot at 4115 East Thompson Avenue and contacted Destigter, the driver. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a plastic bottle containing marijuana and a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Destigter was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, Warrants Arrest

On Sept. 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Preston Taylor Owens, 20, of Kingman, and Jennifer Keane, 33, of Golden Valley. Owens was arrested on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription only drugs, felonies, along with driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor. Keane was arrested on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a parole violation issued by Washington Department of Corrections, all felonies, and a failure to appear warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 2100 block of East Thompson Avenue. The reporting party told dispatchers that several people were removing things from an abandoned property.

Deputies arrived and were told the suspects left in a yellow truck. A short time later, deputies located the truck and conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Northern Avenue. They contacted Owens, the driver, and Keane, the passenger. A records check showed Owens to have a suspended license and a prescription pill was allegedly located in his pocket.

A records check showed Keane to have outstanding warrants. An inventory search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a black box containing used syringes, a glass pipe, a plastic bag containing a black tar substance and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance.

Both were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Deputies determined there was no evidence of trespassing or squatting at the Thompson Avenue home.

Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

On Sept. 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Francis Lowal Collier, 39, of Kingman for theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, at about 5 p.m. Aug. 31, deputies responded to a fraud report at a home in the 10700 block of North Jennings Road in Valle Vista. Deputies arrived and contacted a 58-year-old woman who said that she asked Collier, her stepson, to come to Arizona because she needed his help after her husband died. She also said that shortly after he arrived in July, she was hospitalized for a couple weeks. When she returned home she started receiving credit card statements showing balances maxed out. The woman said she didn’t authorize Collier to use her credit cards and that Collier had moved out of her house.

On Sept. 1, deputies took Collier into custody without incident in the 3100 block of Stockton Hill Road after he admitted to making unauthorized purchases on the woman’s credit cards. He was booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant Arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Teresa Diane Vega, 52, of Kingman on a felony fugitive from justice warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Canary Lane and Mallard Drive. Deputies contacted the Keany, the driver. A record check showed him to have outstanding warrants. During a search of the vehicle, Keany was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing a white residue. Deputies also reportedly found glass pipes belonging to a woman passenger.

Keany was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Taking Contraband into Correctional Facility

On Sept. 7, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies charged Traissa Ann Ramus, 40, of Kingman for taking contraband into a correctional facility, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to the Mohave County jail and contacted a detention officer who said Ramus was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing prescription pills during the booking process for unrelated charges.

She was arrested on the additional charge and booked into the Mohave County jail.