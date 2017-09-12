Hunting: Dove season ends Friday

Mohave County needed the rain, but dove hunting in many areas of Mohave County were off a little due to the inclement weather.

The first dove season will close Friday, and will reopen again Nov. 24. That hunt will end Jan. 7, 2018.

Hunters from Kingman noted they had found doves, but not as many as they had seen in the past.

Some hunters, like Kingman resident Joe Bartmus, knew exactly where to go, and on opening day had no problem bagging a limit of 15 birds in about two hours. Others like Kingman resident Jay Chan, noted that he and his brother Alan and son Michael went out on north Highway 93 on opening day, and all bagged birds, though none got a limit.

Golden Valley resident Bill Schleeter and his sons, Matt and Kyle, along with friend Mike Quinn, traveled to Yuma. Schleeter said the areas they had hunted produced a lot of shooting, but not a lot of doves. Schleeter said that they got a few Eurasian doves, but most of the doves they bagged were white-wings.

Conversely, local hunters bagged a few Eurasian doves, but almost all of the doves taken on the early hunt were Mourning doves.