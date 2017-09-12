Horoscope | September 12, 2017

Birthdays: Emmy Rossum, 31; Jennifer Hudson, 36; Benjamin McKenzie, 39; Louis C.K., 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Show some discipline and patience when dealing with peers, friends and siblings. An honest assessment of a situation at work will help you avoid misinterpreting what’s being said.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get creative and make the personal changes that will inspire you to use your intelligence and ability to spot a profitable deal. Your insight into what works will give you the edge when dealing with peers.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Assess situations honestly and be open about what you can and cannot do. Look at your options and do whatever it takes to do your job or take care of your responsibilities with integrity and good intentions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all your options and get clarification if there is something that appears to be sketchy or unsatisfactory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Helping others is honorable, but don’t let your generous nature be taken advantage of. Listen to whatever requests are made, and make suggestions of your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t get caught up in someone else’s dilemma. If you meddle, you will look bad or be blamed for interfering.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Incorporate what you learn into your everyday life, and you will increase your ability to enjoy life’s pleasures with the people you care about most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Speaking out or letting your anger get the best of you could turn out to be costly. Being honest is important, but pick and choose the best time to let your views be known.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen, but don’t believe everything you hear. Sticking to the truth will help you avoid complicated situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t lend or borrow money or possessions. Someone from your past will let you down or mislead you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Home renovations, investments and taking care of family should be a priority. Working toward your personal goals will give you a sense of accomplishment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will be difficult to control when dealing with work partnerships. Remain calm and you will avoid an argument that would only make matters worse.