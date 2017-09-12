KRMC CEO Turney, Mayor Gates to discuss Kingman Crossing plans

KINGMAN – Mohave Republican Forum will hear from KRMC Chief Executive Officer Brian Turney and Kingman Mayor Monica Gates at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

This should be an informative and interesting meeting, said Richard Basinger, president of the Mohave Republican Forum.

Turney and Gates will be talking about their plans and possible developments for the Kingman Crossing and Rattlesnake Wash interchanges on Interstate 40, a hot topic after a recent City Council meeting in which KRMC proposed to purchase city-owned land south of I-40 at Kingman Crossing.

“The development of these interchanges and surrounding properties will dramatically affect the future of Kingman for each of our lives, which makes this a very important and worthwhile meeting,” Basinger said.

There is a $2 admission to help pay for meeting costs, and the room is available before 4 p.m. for early-bird meal specials.

For reservations, call Rita Basinger at 692-4771 or email her at basingerreb@gmail.com.