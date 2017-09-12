Letter | Protests

Lately we have been seeing a lot of protests on TV. What really upsets me is when the protests get out of hand and people start complaining that the police use too much force.

I have seen on TV that some of these people start throwing rocks and things at the police. What are they supposed to do? These people are destroying someone’s property. I have seen when they have set someone’s car on fire.

These police officers have to make split-second decisions. Sometimes their lives are on the line. I think the police should be able to do as they see fit. If it means that somebody gets a gun butt upside the head, so be it.

It is no wonder that law enforcement has the highest divorce rate than any other line of work. Most of the police departments around the country are short of officers, even the Kingman Police Department is short.

The way I see it, it’s only going to get worse.

Ronney L. Case - Golden Valley