Letter | Re: Unity over Harvey

The recently published opinion page letter from Lori Gabriel-Dane was one to reread several times. The usual divisive and negative slant was barely there. A positive attitude, a pride of country, willingness to co-mingle with those of a different color, background, politics, place of birth, etc., has brought forth a new side that is remarkable.

To quote: “Without question – without bias – without prejudice-without hate.”

This is without a question a radical move toward the center, and I applaud and admire this change. I believe one of the most important lessons you can learn is, “You can never have too many friends on your side, and can never have too few enemies close.”

You have a new friend, if desired. Count me in. The more of us that match your call out in that letter, the stronger this nation will stand in time of need.

Bravo, Lori Gabriel-Dane.

Garry “GV” Saylor - Golden Valley