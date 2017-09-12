Medical hearing in Cranston murder case set for Oct. 6

KINGMAN – First-degree murder defendant Alfredo Blanco was admonished Monday by Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert for filing his own hand-written motion asking for better medical attention at Mohave County jail.

Lambert advised Blanco to refrain from writing motions without his attorney’s knowledge.

“So many things could happen. If it’s over simplistic, it may hurt your case, so go through your attorney,” the judge said.

Robin Puchek, the public defender representing Blanco, said his client hurt his hip during a fall at the jail and didn’t feel he was getting adequate medical attention.

Blanco had another medical issue with his elbow back in April that was resolved, “so we’ve been down this road before,” Puchek said.

Prosecuting attorney Bob Moon said he’ll have testimony that Blanco is receiving better medical treatment “than most of the people in this room.”

Lambert set a hearing on the medical issue for 11 a.m. Oct. 6, with a continuance on Blanco’s omnibus hearing at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Blanco is charged with the first-degree murder of 40-year-old real estate agent Sydney Cranston Jr., who went missing on June 16, 2015.

Blanco managed Cranston’s rental properties and reportedly had lunch with Cranston on the day of his disappearance. Cranston’s body was found in January on a ranch east of Kingman. He died from a single gunshot wound and the death was ruled a homicide.

“We’re just happy he’s in jail,” said Chris Cranston, Sydney’s brother who attended Monday’s hearing. “My family wishes that he finds the Lord and tells the truth before he dies. Get his conscience clear. I’m not a judge of who’s been saved and who hasn’t, but as a saved man, I can tell you that you’ve got to ask for forgiveness.”